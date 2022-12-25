Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Trading Down 1%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 227,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,453,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Argonaut Gold Trading Up 8.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$443.86 million and a P/E ratio of 53.00.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

