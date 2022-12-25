AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £125 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been given a £125 ($151.85) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($84.43) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £118 ($143.34) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($151.85) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a £101 ($122.69) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($157.92) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £113.35 ($137.69).

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.6 %

LON:AZN opened at £112.38 ($136.52) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 8,214 ($99.78) and a 12 month high of £115.40 ($140.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £174.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10,702.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is £107.75 and its 200 day moving average is £106.24.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

