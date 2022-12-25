Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Avantor by 59.6% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 120,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Avantor by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter valued at $387,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Avantor by 3.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 39.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avantor Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.