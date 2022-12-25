Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.96.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 132,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $10,635,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 120.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 26.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.4% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.