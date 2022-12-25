Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 9,900 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,009,000 after buying an additional 94,888 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 114,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $907,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAH opened at $80.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average is $67.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAH. UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.