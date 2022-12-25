Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $102.81 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $138.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

