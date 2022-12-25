Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.45.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average is $60.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

