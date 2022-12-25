Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 2,600 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $53.83.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.