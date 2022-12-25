Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,369 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,854,000 after purchasing an additional 873,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $231.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

