Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $318.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.90.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

