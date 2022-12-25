Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.44.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,154 shares of company stock worth $14,139,351. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.