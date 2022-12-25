Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $771,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $137.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

