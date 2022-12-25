Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $938,000 Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Insulet were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Insulet by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Insulet by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 20,097 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Insulet by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $292.09 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,217.04 and a beta of 0.79.
In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,109 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.15.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
