Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $938,000 Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Insulet were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Insulet by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Insulet by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 20,097 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Insulet by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $292.09 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,217.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,109 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.15.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

