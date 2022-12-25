Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $966,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.3 %

SNOW stock opened at $138.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.09. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $358.58.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Snowflake to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

