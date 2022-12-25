Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

