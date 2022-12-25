Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

