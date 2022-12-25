Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,300 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ventas were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Up 0.5 %

Ventas stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -413.55, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VTR. Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

