Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 13,500 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $41.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

