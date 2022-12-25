Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 19,004 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,004 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,998,000 after acquiring an additional 219,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,088,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,843 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

