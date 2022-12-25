Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,091 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average is $85.71. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.