Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 391 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,909 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,026 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 257.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,580,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,121 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,480,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $94.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.9832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RY. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

