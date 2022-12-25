Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 600 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,480 shares of company stock worth $4,724,731. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $169.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

