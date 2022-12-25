Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,100 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Western Union were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 2,842.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 582,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 562,800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 2,258.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,544 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Western Union Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 195.13%. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.