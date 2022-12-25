Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 411 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 1,081.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMBF. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UMB Financial to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

UMB Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $82.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.84. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $76.97 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.25.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $368.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.77 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 26.68%. Research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $117,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $117,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $67,428.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,223 shares of company stock valued at $424,330. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

