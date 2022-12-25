Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $8.41 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 79,391 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

