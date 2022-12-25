Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $8 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 14,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $318.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.97 and a 200 day moving average of $296.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $417.84.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.