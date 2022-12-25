Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,225 The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mark Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 44,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 183,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 88,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,965 shares of company stock worth $1,238,951. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BATRA opened at $32.79 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

