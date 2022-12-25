Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 16,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Trading Up 0.1 %

Baxter International stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.58%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

