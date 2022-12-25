BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2022

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCE. Barclays cut their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 7.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in BCE by 0.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BCE by 18.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.29%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.