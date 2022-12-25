BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCE. Barclays cut their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 7.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in BCE by 0.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BCE by 18.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.29%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

