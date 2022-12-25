Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Up to $12.88

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.88, but opened at $13.31. Biohaven shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 2,135 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.59.

Biohaven Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $934.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 853,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at $15,494,472. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 853,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at $15,494,472. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Buten purchased 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,856.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,263,967 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,014. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 311.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter worth about $59,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the third quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 151.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

