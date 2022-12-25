Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Shares Gap Up to $25.29

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.29, but opened at $25.99. Boston Omaha shares last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOC shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Boston Omaha to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boston Omaha from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $761.81 million, a P/E ratio of -65.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

