Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.29.
A number of analysts have commented on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.
In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,051,476 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
BSX opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 109.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
