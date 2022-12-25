Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,949.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,973.0% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 22,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,216.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 107,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 103,307 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,947.7% during the third quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,886.6% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average of $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

