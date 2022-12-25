Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Shares Gap Up to $54.60

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.60, but opened at $56.99. Boyd Gaming shares last traded at $54.38, with a volume of 1,207 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CBRE Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,384,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $3,794,212.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,305,556.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $5,794,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,384,045.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 605,286 shares of company stock worth $35,316,575. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1,324.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,678,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 6,433.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,285,000 after buying an additional 812,625 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

