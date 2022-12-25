BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Gap Up to $6.11

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.11, but opened at $6.46. BRC shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 168 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRCC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BRC to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

BRC Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). BRC had a negative return on equity of 772.78% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 20,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 900,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BRC news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $135,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,920.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 865,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 67,712 shares of company stock valued at $430,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $771,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Stories

