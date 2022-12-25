Brent Hyder Sells 292 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Salesforce stock opened at $129.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.74 and its 200-day moving average is $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $260.78. The company has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.29, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,968,955,000 after buying an additional 210,376 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

