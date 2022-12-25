BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $1.42

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.48. BRF shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 48,071 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRFS shares. HSBC lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

BRF Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. BRF had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in BRF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,333,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of BRF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 6,769,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRF by 2,443.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BRF by 132.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of BRF by 421.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

