Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,279,276,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after buying an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

AVGO opened at $552.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $230.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $507.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

