Brokerages Set AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT at $98.57

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $84.72 on Friday. AeroVironment has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $114.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth about $44,279,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 37,687.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 388,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,466,000 after acquiring an additional 221,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

