Brokerages Set Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Price Target at $1,483.33

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,483.33.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Markel
In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Markel Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE MKL opened at $1,307.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -133.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,249.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,235.05. Markel has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24.
Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel will post 65.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Markel
Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.
