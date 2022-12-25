Brokerages Set MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) PT at $48.13

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MediWound from $42.00 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group started coverage on MediWound in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MediWound in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of MDWD opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. MediWound has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at $2,663,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at $1,775,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at $405,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

