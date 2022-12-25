Brokerages Set MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) PT at $48.13

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MediWound from $42.00 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group started coverage on MediWound in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MediWound in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of MDWD opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. MediWound has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at $2,663,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at $1,775,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at $405,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

