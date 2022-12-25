Brokerages Set MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) PT at $48.13

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.13.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MediWound from $42.00 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group started coverage on MediWound in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MediWound in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
MediWound Price Performance
Shares of MDWD opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. MediWound has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
