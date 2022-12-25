Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 68,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $770,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,745,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $812,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

