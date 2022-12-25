Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,430.65 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,452.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,265.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $25.69 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,209 shares of company stock valued at $81,343,400 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

