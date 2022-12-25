Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,576 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,357,000 after buying an additional 2,332,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,521,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,024,000 after buying an additional 417,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,255,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,531,000 after buying an additional 322,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

LUMN opened at $5.24 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUMN has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Read More

