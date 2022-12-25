Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CGBD opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $757.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 54.89% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 10.4%. This is a positive change from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.34. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.96%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

