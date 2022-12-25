Brookstone Capital Management Has $630,000 Position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.21% of Gladstone Capital worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at $136,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $340.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.31. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

