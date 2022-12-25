Brookstone Capital Management Has $654,000 Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,854 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11,189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 348,739 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 345,650 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 114,245 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after buying an additional 30,187 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 161,440 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $111.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.10. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $125.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on DKS. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

