Brookstone Capital Management Has $667,000 Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

HYLS stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.