Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Virtu Financial stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,311.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.